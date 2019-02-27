The U.S. Navy Awarded BAE Systems for Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) Contract

(Source: BAE Systems; issued Feb 27, 2019)

The U.S. Navy has selected BAE Systems to compete for future cyber engineering task orders awarded under a seven and a half-year, indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract.



The contract vehicle is intended to be used by naval, joint and national agencies seeking lifecycle service support for command, control, communications, computers, and combat systems.



Additional task orders may be awarded to enhance the capabilities and security of various signals intelligence, imagery intelligence, electronic warfare, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems.



"This award creates new opportunities for us to showcase our expertise in cyber threat exploitation and analysis, computer network defense, and security-focused systems engineering," said Kris Busch, vice president of BAE Systems' Integrated Defense Solutions business. "We are also introducing new advanced analytics, artificial intelligence, and machine learning solutions that will further improve our nation’s ability to defend against future land, sea, air, space, cyber, and electromagnetic warfare threats."



The award may also be used to develop, test, produce, and field next-generation autonomous and unmanned mission systems. BAE Systems is one of ten companies selected to compete for future task orders awarded under the IDIQ, which is being managed by Space and Naval Warfare Systems Center Atlantic.



The ceiling value for all future task orders awarded under the contract is $898 million.



BAE Systems delivers a broad range of solutions and services enabling militaries and governments to successfully carry out their respective missions. The company provides large-scale systems engineering, integration, and sustainment services across air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. BAE Systems takes pride in its support of national security and those who serve.



-ends-

