Six SSJ100 to Be Delivered to Thailand

(Source: SuperJet; issued Feb 28, 2019)

On February 28, 2019 in Bangkok, Thailand, the Sukhoi Civil Aircraft Company signed a contract with the Thai Kom Airlines Company Limited.



The contract signed requires the delivery of six SSJ100 with the 100-seats layout during the period of 2019-2020. Total value of the contract is about $300 million in catalog prices.



The first SSJ100 is to be delivered to Kom Airlines in Autumn 2019. Kom Airlines plans to operate SSJ100 both inside the country and abroad.



The technical maintenance of SSJ100 is to be carried out by WishV, the maintenance and repair organization registered in Thailand.



There are currently three business version SSJ100 aircraft being successfully operated by the Royal Thai Air Force.



-ends-

