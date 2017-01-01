Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: U.S. Department of Defense; issued Feb. 28, 2019)

Lockheed Martin Corp., Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Co., Fort Worth, Texas, is awarded $108,742,796 for cost-plus-fixed-fee delivery order N0001919F2512 against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N00019-14-G-0020).



This order provides for program management, nonrecurring engineering, recurring engineering, site support and touch labor in support of modification and retrofit activities for delivered Air Systems for the F-35 Lightning II Joint Strike Fighter aircraft for the Air Force, Marine Corps, Navy, non-Department of Defense (DoD) Participant and Foreign Military Sales (FMS) customers.



Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas, and is expected to be completed in February 2020. Fiscal 2017 and 2019 aircraft procurement (Navy); fiscal 2017, 2018 and 2019 aircraft procurement (Marine Corps); fiscal 2019 aircraft procurement (Air Force); non-DoD participant and FMS funds in the amount of $108,742,796 will be obligated at time of award, $8,357,457 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



This order combines purchases for the Air Force ($40,792,324; 37 percent); Marine Corps ($20,450,619; 19 percent); Navy ($8,157,493; 8 percent); non-DoD Participants ($31,490,977; 29 percent) and FMS customers ($7,851,383; 7 percent).



The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.



(Source: U.S. Department of Defense; issued Feb. 28, 2019)

Lockheed Martin Corp., Fort Worth, Texas, is awarded $30,811,998 for modification P00011 to a previously awarded fixed-price incentive firm contract (N0001918C1048) to provide for initial lay-in of repair material for ten F-35 Lightning II systems at various depots in support of the Air Force, Marine Corps; Navy; non-U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) Participants, and Foreign Military Sales (FMS) customers.



Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas (48.4 percent); Baltimore, Maryland (24.8 percent); North Amityville, New York (13.2 percent); Grand Rapids, Michigan (4.7 percent); Cheltenham, United Kingdom (3.9 percent); Tempe, Arizona (2.9 percent); and Irvine, California (2.1 percent), and is expected to be completed in February 2022.



Fiscal 2018 aircraft procurement (Air Force and Navy); fiscal 2019 aircraft procurement (Marine Corps.); non-U.S. DoD Participant and FMS funds in the amount of $30,811,998 are being obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



This contract combines purchases for the Air Force ($13,456,431; 43.7 percent); the Marine Corps ($6,649,044; 21.6 percent); Navy ($3,088,625; 10 percent); non-U.S. DoD Participants ($5,251,166; 17 percent); and FMS customers ($2,366,732; 7.7 percent).



The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.





(EDITOR’S NOTE: The two contracts above provide a glimpse into the cost of post-delivery repairs and upgrades that F-35 operators have to pay before their aircraft are fully operational/+.

The second contract implies that just the materials needed to repair aircraft after their delivery amount to $3.1 million per aircraft; upgrade equipment and manpower needed to carry out the repairs are obviously additional.

The first contract covers post-delivery “modification and retrofit activities,” but as no aircraft numbers are provided the cost per aircraft cannot be calculated.)



