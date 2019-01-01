Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: U.S. Department of Defense; issued Feb. 28, 2019)

The Boeing Co., Seattle, Washington, is awarded a $428,896,674 advanced acquisition contract modification to a previously awarded firm-fixed-price contract (N00019-14-C-0067).



This modification provides for long-lead material and activities in support of 16 P-8A lot 11 aircraft to include six for the Navy, four for the government of New Zealand, and six for the Republic of Korea.



Work will be performed in Seattle, Washington (97.04 percent); Huntington Beach, California (2.4 percent); and various locations within the continental U. S. (.56 percent), and is expected to be completed in June 2020.



Fiscal 2019 aircraft procurement (Navy); and foreign military sales (FMS) funds in the amount of $428,896,674 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



This modification combines purchases for the Navy ($180,000,000; 42 percent); the Republic of Korea ($160,944,226; 37 percent); and the government of New Zealand ($87,952,448; 21 percent) under the FMS program.



The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.



-ends-

