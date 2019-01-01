Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: U.S. Department of Defense; issued Feb. 28, 2019)

Lockheed Martin Corp., Sunnyvale, California, is awarded an $830,583,480 modification (P00044) for an existing sole-source indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (HQ0147-12-D-0001) for Terminal High Altitude Area Defense element development and support services.



This modification brings the total maximum ceiling value of this contract from $1,504,416,520 to $2,335,000,000.



This modification provides for the exercise of an option for additional incremental development, support to flight and ground test programs, and responsive support to warfighter requirements to sustain the Ballistic Missile Defense System throughout the acquisition life-cycle.



Expected completion dates will be established under subsequent task order awards.



The work will be performed at Sunnyvale, California; and Huntsville, Alabama. No funding is being obligated at the time of award.



The Missile Defense Agency, Huntsville, Alabama, is the contracting activity.



