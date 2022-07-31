Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: U.S. Department of Defense; issued Feb. 28, 2019)

Raytheon Co., Andover, Massachusetts, was awarded a $102,536,089 fixed-price-incentive domestic and Foreign Military Sales (Netherlands) contract for the Phased Array Tracking Radar to Intercept of Target Digital Sidelobe Canceller and Peripheral Electronics Assembly Box modification kits and initial spares production.



Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work will be performed in Andover, Massachusetts; Chatsworth, California; and Simsbury, Connecticut, with an estimated completion date of July 31, 2022.



Fiscal 2018 and 2019 Army procurement appropriations and Foreign Military Sales funds in the combined amount of $102,536,089 were obligated at the time of the award.



U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, is the contracting activity (W31P4Q-19-C-0055).



