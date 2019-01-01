Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: U.S. Department of Defense; issued Feb. 28, 2019)

Lockheed Martin Corp., Grand Prairie, Texas, was awarded a $679,953,928 modification (P00002) to Foreign Military Sales (Republic of Korea, Poland, Taiwan, United Arab Emirates, Sweden, Saudi Arabia, Romania, Germany, and Netherlands) contract W31P4Q-19-C-0011 for incidental services, hardware, facilities, equipment, and all technical, planning, management, manufacturing, and testing efforts to produce Phased Array Tracking Radar to Intercept on Target Advanced Capability-3 missiles in both the Cost Reduction Initiative and Missile Segment Enhancement configuration with associated ground support equipment and initial spares.



Work will be performed in Huntsville, Alabama; Camden, Arizona; Ocala, Florida; Chelmsford, Massachusetts; Grand Prairie, Texas; and Lufkin, Texas, with an estimated completion date of Dec. 31, 2024.



Fiscal 2019 other procurement, Army funds in the amount of $333,177,425 were obligated at the time of the award.



U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, is the contracting activity.



-ends-

