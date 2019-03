Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: U.S. Department of Defense; issued Feb. 28, 2019)

General Dynamics Land Systems, Sterling Heights, Michigan, was awarded a $1,357,144,255 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for retrofit, damage repair, and reset-refurbishment services to support the Stryker Family of Vehicles.



Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Feb. 28, 2024.



U.S. Army Contracting Command, Warren, Michigan, is the contracting activity (W56HZV-19-D-0051).



-ends-