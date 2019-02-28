MQ-9 Mission At Miroslawiec Air Base, Poland, Fully Operational

(Source: US Air Forces Europe; issued Feb 28, 2019)

U.S. Airmen from Headquarters U.S. Air Forces in Europe, 52nd Fighter Wing, Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany and the 118th Wing, Tennessee Air National Guard, arrived in Miroslawiec Air Base, Poland, for a ceremony recognizing full operational capability for the Remotely Piloted Aircraft mission at the 52nd Expeditionary Operations Group Detachment 2.



The detachment is a geographically separated unit assigned to the 52 FW whose mission is to operate MQ-9 Reaper aircraft to promote security and stability within the region.



The MQ-9s have been operating out of Poland since May 2018. This ribbon-cutting ceremony marks the completion of several new facilities, including secure processing centers, a Large Aircraft Maintenance Shelter, communications infrastructure and living dormitories for personnel assigned to the mission.



An additional change is that the RPAs are now intermittently operated by U.S. military personnel in addition to regular use by government contractors.



Operating from forward locations in Europe enables collective defense capabilities and strengthens relationships with NATO allies and partners.



