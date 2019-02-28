Chopper Deal: AgustaWestland Tells Delhi HC It Will Withdraw Arbitration Proceedings (excerpt)

(Source: Press Trust of India; published Feb 28, 2019)

NEW DELHI --- Anglo-Italian firm AgustaWestland Thursday told the Delhi High Court it will withdraw arbitration proceedings which were initiated by it following the scrapping of contracts to supply 12 VVIP choppers to the Indian Air Force.The firm also said it will pursue the remedy available under the law by filing a civil suit in India.Justice Prathiba M Singh was hearing a petition by the central government seeking to restrain AgustaWestland from continuing with the arbitration process initiated by it in the wake of scrapping of the contracts.The Centre has said the arbitration proceedings cannot continue as several criminal cases were pending against the firm and last December British national Christian Michel James, an alleged middleman in the deal, was extradited from Dubai and is lodged in Tihar jail.Additional Solicitor General Pinky Anand said the government does not have any objection if it wants to withdraw the arbitration proceedings but the objections should be kept open. (end of excerpt)-ends-