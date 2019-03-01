Singapore Plans to Buy Four F-35 jets with Option for Eight More (excerpt)

(Source: Reuters; published March 1, 2019)

By Aradhana Aravindan and John Geddie

SINGAPORE --- Singapore plans to buy an initial four F-35 fighter jets from Lockheed Martin Corp, with an option to purchase eight more, as it looks to replace its ageing F-16 fleet, the city-state’s defense minister said on Friday.Ng Eng Hen said in parliament that the ministry of defense will issue a letter of request (LOR) to the United States for the purchase, which must be approved by the U.S. Congress.…/…“Our LOR will request an initial acquisition of four F-35s, with the option of a subsequent eight if we decide to proceed,” Ng said. “Singapore has the endorsement of both the U.S. Administration and the Department of Defense for our proposed purchase of F-35s, but the Congress must still approve it.” (end of excerpt)-ends-