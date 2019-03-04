Navy Air Capability Impresses at the Australian International Airshow

(Source: Royal Australian Navy; issued March 04, 2019)

The Royal Australian Navy has showcased its leading capabilities at the 2019 Australian International Airshow at Avalon, Victoria, which concluded on Sunday.



It’s estimated that more than 200,000 people attended the Airshow, where Navy’s footprint included the MH-60R Seahawk ‘Romeo’, Bell 429 Global Ranger and EC135 helicopters, as well as the ScanEagle and Schiebel Camcopter S-100 unmanned aircraft systems.



Attendees were also given the opportunity to try their hands at landing a helicopter on a ship using state of the art simulators.



MH-60R Seahawk ‘Romeo’ pilot, Lieutenant Commander James Scott said he was really pleased with how the event was conducted.



“It’s been great to have representatives from all HMAS Albatross based squadrons,” Lieutenant Commander Scott said.



“Also having our static display in a prime location means our interactions with the public have been really productive.



“We have a very strong working relationship with the Royal Australian Air Force and that combined with the professionalism of the event organisers Aerospace Australia Limited means we’ve enjoyed participating in a very successful event,” he said.



While working at the show, Navy personnel were able to talk to members of the public about their careers and the opportunities they’ve had to travel and work in dynamic and fulfilling working environments.



Able Seaman Aviation Technician Aircraft Glen Wilson said he enjoyed interacting with people at the Airshow.



“I’ve really enjoyed manning our static display, comparing roles with other military personal and working on the MH-60R Seahawk ‘Romeo’,” ABATA Wilson said.



“It’s been a busy event with lots of questions about aircraft, especially the capability the AGM-114N Hellfire missile delivers.



“I didn’t realise it would be such a big event. It’s been a lot of fun and I hope I get the chance to come back,” he said.



-ends-

