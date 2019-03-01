Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued March 01, 2019)

Polskie Zaklady Lotnicze Sp. z. o.o., Mielec, Poland, has been awarded an $18,982,157 firm-fixed-price contract for M28 Block 05 aircraft.



This contract provides for two new, commercially produced, M28 Block 05 aircraft, associated initial aircraft and maintenance training, technical publications, and ferry flight service for the M28 Block 05 aircraft from Mielec, Poland, to Kathmandu, Nepal.



Work will be performed in Mielec, Poland, and is expected to be complete by Dec. 20, 2019.



This contract involves foreign military financing to Nepal.



This award is the result of a country-directed sole-source acquisition.



Foreign military financing funds in the full amount are being obligated at the time of award.



Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, is the contracting activity (FA8625-18-C-1201).



-ends-

