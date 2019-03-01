AFSFC Begins Delivery of New Air Force-Wide Handgun

(Source: Air Combat Command; issued March 01, 2019)

SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, Texas --- The Air Force Security Forces Center, in partnership with the Air Force Small Arms Program Office, has begun fielding the new M18 Modular Handgun System to Security Forces units as part of the Reconstitute Defender Initiative and its effort to modernize weapon systems and increase warfighter lethality.



The M18 replaces the M9, which has been in use for more than 30 years. This new weapons system is also projected to replace the M11 used by the Air Force Office of Special Investigations and the M15 used for Military Working Dog training.



The modular design of the M18 provides improved ergonomics, target acquisition, reliability, and durability to increase shooter lethality.



A key benefit of the M18 is that it can be customized to individual shooters with small, medium or large handgrips.



“This is going to help shooters with smaller hands. It also has a much smoother trigger pull, leading to a more accurate, lethal shooter,” said Staff Sgt. Richard Maner, NCOIC of the Armory at the 37th Training Support Squadron at JBSA-Lackland, who had an opportunity to test the weapon. “The M18 is a smaller platform weapon, but it gives the shooter more capabilities over the bulkier, larger M9 pistol.”



“The M18 is a leap forward in the right direction for modernizing such a critical piece of personal defense and feels great in the hand. It reinforces the muscle memory instilled through consistent shooting,” said Master Sgt. Casey Ouellette, 341st Military Working Dog Flight Chief JBSA-Lackland. “It’s more accurate and, with a great set of night sights and with their high profile, follow-up shots have become easier than ever before.”



So far, more than 2,000 M18s have been delivered to Joint Base Andrews, the Air Force Gunsmith Shop, Air Education and Training Command Combat Arms Apprentice Course at JBSA-Lackland, two Regional Training Centers (Guam and Ft. Bliss), Malmstrom AFB and F.E. Warren AFB. All Security Forces units are expected to have their full authorization of M18s by 2020 with the remainder of the Air Force to follow.



“Once all Security Forces units have been supplied the new weapon, we will supply special warfare Airmen, Guardian Angel/PJ communities, OSI and other high-level users,” said Master Sgt. Shaun Ferguson, AFSFC Small Arms and Light Weapons Requirements Program Manager. “Aircrew communities and other installation personnel will be issued the handgun as well based on requirements.”



