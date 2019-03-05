Raytheon to Expand UK Operations by Opening Two New Sites

(Source: Raytheon Co.; issued March 05, 2019)

LONDON, --- Raytheon UK will open a new office in London and a high-technology manufacturing facility in Livingston, Scotland, as part of its continued investment in Britain to create highly skilled jobs and diversify its technology portfolio in cyber intelligence, security, aerospace and defence.



The new London office is expected to open in Spring 2019. It will host several of Raytheon UK’s functions, including cyber specialists to support government and commercial clients.



The 130,000-square-foot site in Livingston will provide Raytheon with a second, state-of-the-art high-technology manufacturing facility in Scotland. This new site will support operations in the design and manufacturing of power technology systems, and is expected to be operational within two years to serve customers in commercial and defence markets. The site adds to Raytheon UK’s Glenrothes facility where 700 people are already employed.



"As part of our continued investment in Britain, these new sites will support job creation and underscore Raytheon’s commitment to developing innovative new products and technical solutions for global markets,” said Richard Daniel, Raytheon UK CEO.



With facilities in London, Broughton, Waddington, Glenrothes, Harlow, Gloucester and Manchester, Raytheon UK is invested in the British workforce and development of United Kingdom technology. Across the country, the company employs 1,700 people and supports 9,000 jobs. As a prime contractor and major supplier to the U.K. Ministry of Defence, Raytheon continues to invest in research and development supporting innovation and technological advances across the country.





Raytheon Company with 2018 sales of $27 billion and 67,000 employees, is a technology and innovation leader specializing in defense, civil government and cybersecurity solutions. Raytheon is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.





--Raytheon UK is a significant employer across England, Wales and Scotland, employing over 1,700 employees and supporting a further 8,900 people in the U.K. supply chain.

--Raytheon’s total contribution to the U.K. economy in 2017 was over £700M.

--Raytheon’s heritage in Scotland dates back to the 1960's. The company’s contribution to the Scottish economy is estimated to be around £130m per annum, supporting over 1,000 jobs in Scotland.

--Working in partnership with local stakeholders, including West Lothian Council, Fife Council and Scottish Enterprise, Raytheon is looking forward to continuing its long-term diversification plan and contribution to Scotland’s economy and skills agenda.



