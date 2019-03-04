Northrop Grumman Developing the Next Generation of Radar Warning Receivers for the Army

(Source: Northrop Grumman; issued March 04, 2019)

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill. --– Northrop Grumman Corporation has received an award from the U.S. Army to develop the AN/APR-39E(V)2, the next generation of radar threat warning sensors.



Sophisticated radio frequency-guided weapons are becoming more widely used throughout the world, posing a new threat to aviators in contested airspace. Protecting aircrews from this new generation of highly mobile anti-aircraft weapons requires the ability to track a broader variety of threats across a wider spectral range.



The AN/APR-39E(V)2, previously known as the Modernized Radar Warning Receiver, will provide a new level of precision in detecting, locating and identifying threats by combining Northrop Grumman’s digital receiver exciter (DRE) architecture with novel digital signal processing algorithms.



The DRE architecture is also employed on the AN/APR-39D(V)2 radar warning receiver and other electronic warfare systems, allowing for more rapid updates to stay ahead of the threat.



“The AN/APR-39E(V)2 will see more threats, including millimeter wave radars, at greater range. That advanced level of protection is critical to our customers’ mission success,” said Brent Toland, vice president, land and avionics C4ISR, Northrop Grumman.



Northrop Grumman electronic warfare systems are currently protecting thousands of aircraft worldwide.





Northrop Grumman is a leading global security company providing innovative systems, products and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, C4ISR, space, strike, and logistics and modernization to customers worldwide.



-ends-

