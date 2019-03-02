Latest Rkhm-8 Chemical Reconnaissance Vehicle to be Exhibited at Army 2019 IMTF

(Source: Russian Ministry of Defence; issued March 02, 2019)

Everyone will be able to see the latest latest RKhM-8 chemical reconnaissance vehicle at ARMY International Military and Technical Forum.



Within the framework of the Russian Army - Tomorrow exposition, the latest RKhM-8 chemical reconnaissance vehicle will be exhibited. The use of this vehicle will significantly accelerate the conduct of the NBC reconnaissance, collection, processing and transmission of data in real time in the control system of troops, increase the efficiency, reliability and completeness of the identification of the NBC situation, the accuracy of forecasts.



During the forum, the troops of the NBC protection will demonstrate more than 70 samples of military equipment.



The ARMY 2019 International Military and Technical Forum organised the Russian Defence Minsitry takes place on June 25-30 at the Patriot Congress and Exhibition Centre.



