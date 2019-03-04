Raytheon Delivering Mobile Surveillance System to Secure Middle Eastern Nation

DULLES, Va. --- Raytheon Company will provide advanced surveillance towers to a Middle Eastern nation to help protect that nation's borders and military installations.



"Raytheon provides a full range of advanced border security solutions, from system architecture to smart fences and 24/7 surveillance systems, to customers around the world. We've delivered more than 500 surveillance towers to the U.S. and other countries," said Dave Wajsgras, president of Raytheon Intelligence, Information and Services. "We'll deliver this surveillance system and the related technologies our ally needs to maintain the sovereignty of their borders and help protect their armed forces."



The U.S. Army awarded Raytheon IIS the contract to provide persistent surveillance using an electro-optical/infrared camera elevated on a semi-stationary platform.



Raytheon is a global leader in developing border and critical infrastructure security systems and has provided similar surveillance solutions to U.S. and allied nations to secure borders and military installations. Raytheon has deployed these systems to 24 different countries, protecting more than 6,000 miles of land and maritime borders. In addition to deploying internally developed systems, Raytheon integrates a wide range of security technologies developed by other companies, including radars, sensors, tower systems and surveillance systems.



Raytheon IIS recently completed the final phase of work to design, develop and deploy an integrated border security system to defend and secure a separate Middle Eastern nation. Under this program, awarded in 2015, Raytheon built a layered security system that includes radars, electro-optical/infrared cameras, unattended ground sensors and physical barriers.



Raytheon also supports nations in their defense of maritime borders; the company developed and implemented a surveillance and communications system to help a Southeast Asian nation deter, detect and interdict illicit weapons and materials entering their protected waterways.





Raytheon Company, with 2018 sales of $27 billion and 67,000 employees, is a technology and innovation leader specializing in defense, civil government and cybersecurity solutions.



