Elbit Systems Awarded a Contract to Provide Combat Suites and Integration for the Hellenic Coast Guard

(Source: Elbit Systems Ltd.; issued March 5, 2019)

HAIFA, Israel --- Elbit Systems Ltd. announced today that it was awarded a contract from Cantiere Navale Vittoria SpA to supply combat suites and perform systems integration for three new patrol vessels of the Hellenic Coast Guard (HCG).



The contract, which is in amount that is not material to Elbit Systems, will be performed over a two-year period with warranty and logistic support continuing for an additional five-year period.



The systems to be supplied and integrated include Electro-Optic payloads, Radars, Navigation Systems, Warship Automatic Identification System (W-AIS) as well as Remote Control Weapon Stations (RCWS) with full integration into a Command and Control software.



The combat suite is designed to support future "plug and play" integration of aerial and surface unmanned systems that will enable expansion of the operational envelop of the patrol vessels far beyond line of sight.



Elad Aharonson, EVP and General Manager of Elbit Systems ISTAR Division, commented: "Our naval portfolio is expanding, now featuring unmanned systems and a range of surface and sub-surface warfare solutions for all maritime and naval stakeholders. We are encouraged by the growing demand in recent years for our maritime solutions which we believe attests to our competitive advantage."





