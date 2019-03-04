Djiboutian Air Force Receives Upgraded Dauphin Helicopters (excerpt)

(Source: DefenceWeb; posted March 04, 2019)

Djibouti’s Air Force has taken delivery of four AS365N Dauphin helicopters upgraded by Airbus Helicopters in Romania.The four helicopters arrived in Djibouti on 16 January aboard an Antonov An-124-100M transport aircraft. They will be based at Base Aerienne 188 at Djibouti-Ambouli International Airport in the capital.The upgrade of the aircraft took about two years at a cost of five million euros and was carried out by Airbus Helicopters Romania. This included general overhaul and converting one into a VIP transport with two crew and four passengers. Two were converted into passenger transports while one remained in its original medical configuration.All four helicopters were previously used by the Royal Saudi Armed Forces Medical Services. (end of excerpt)-ends-