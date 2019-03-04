Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: U.S. Department of Defense; issued March 4, 2019)

-- General Dynamics Electric Boat Corp., Groton, Connecticut, is being awarded a $76,210,586 cost-plus-fixed-fee completion undefinitized contract action under previously-awarded contract N00024-16-C-2111 to perform planning and execution efforts and alterations during USS South Dakota's (SSN 790) post-delivery work period.

Work will be performed in Groton, Connecticut, and is expected to be completed by December 2020.

Fiscal 2019 and 2020 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funding in the amount $38,320,000 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year.

The Supervisor of Shipbuilding, Conversion and Repair, Groton, Connecticut, is the contracting activity.



-- General Dynamics Electric Boat Corp., Groton, Connecticut is awarded a $60,000,000 cost-plus-fixed-fee, level-of-effort undefinitized contract action under previously-awarded contract N00024-09-C-2104 to provide additional support and services during USS South Dakota's (SSN 790) post-delivery work period.

Work will be performed in Groton, Connecticut, and is expected to be completed by December 2020.

Fiscal 2019 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funding in the amount of $30,000,000 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year.

The Supervisor of Shipbuilding, Conversion and Repair, Groton, Connecticut, is the contracting activity.



-- General Dynamics Electric Boat Corp., Groton, Connecticut, is awarded a $55,077,981 cost-plus-fixed-fee, level-of-effort undefinitized contract action under previously-awarded contract N00024-16-C-2111 to perform the planning and execution efforts and installation of the Stern Area System during USS South Dakota's (SSN 790) post-delivery work period.

Work will be performed in Groton, Connecticut, and is expected to be complete by December 2020.

Fiscal 2019 and fiscal 2020 (subject to availability of funds) research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funding in the amount $27,680,000 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year.

The Supervisor of Shipbuilding, Conversion and Repair, Groton, Connecticut, is the contracting activity.



-ends-

