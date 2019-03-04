Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: U.S. Department of Defense; issued March 4, 2019)

Lockheed Martin Corporation Missiles and Fire Control, Dallas, Texas, is being awarded a non-competitive hybrid contract line item numbers type (cost-plus-incentive-fee, firm-fixed-price and cost reimbursement) contract under Foreign Military Sale (FMS) cases to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA).



The total estimated value of this contract is $945,900,000.



Under this undefinitized contract action, the contractor will provide Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) FMS KSA Phase I long lead items, obsolescence, tooling and test equipment, key personnel, line requalification activities, initial training development, System Integration Lab and testbeds, three-level maintenance concept, exportability, and early engineering development.



The work will be performed in: Dallas, Texas; Lufkin, Texas; Huntsville, Alabama; Anniston, Alabama; Camden, Arkansas; Troy, Alabama; and Sunnyvale, California. The performance period is from Feb. 28, 2019, through Oct. 31, 2026.



KSA FMS funds in the amount of $945,900,000 will be used to fund this effort.



The Missile Defense Agency, Huntsville, Alabama, is the contracting activity (HQ0147-19-C-0007).





(EDITOR’S NOTE: The total cost of the Saudi THAAD procurement, which covers 44 launchers as well as missiles and related equipment, is $15 billion, Reuters reported March 4.

The above contract is in fact a down payment on the total contract.)



