Attack Class Design Contract Signed

(Source: Australian Department of Defence; issued March 05, 2019)

The submarine contract awarded to France’s Naval Group is broken down in a series of smaller contracts; the one signed today by Australian Defence Minister Christopher Pyne (with model) is worth A$605 million and is to be completed by 2021. (NG image)

Momentum continues to build on the Attack class program with the Submarine Design Contract now also signed.



It comes less than a month after the Strategic Partnering Agreement was signed, and just days after the signing of the Framework Agreement between Naval Group Australia and ASC.



Minister for Defence, the Hon Christopher Pyne MP, said the signing of the contract between the Commonwealth and Naval Group is the first contract inked under the SPA.



“The detailed architecture for the hull, including the placement of main systems, will be developed under this key contract,” said Minister Pyne. “It’s great to see our Attack class submarines well and truly taking shape.”



The Minister for Defence Industry, Senator the Hon Linda Reynolds, said the Submarine Design Contract is worth $605 million and will see design work progress through to 2021.



“The timeframe for the Submarine Design Contract takes into account the detailed design work required, ensuring we have a mature design which avoids costly rework,” Minister Reynolds said.



“This will help deliver a sovereign, regionally superior submarine capability, which will be built, operated and sustained in Australia.”



The contract is part of the $50 billion investment in the Attack class outlined in the 2016 Integrated Investment Program.



It’s estimated the program will generate an annual average of around 2,800 jobs.



Naval Group Signs the Submarine Design Contract for Australia’s Attack-class Submarines

(Source: Naval Group; issued March 05, 2019)

Naval Group has achieved another milestone in the Future Submarine Program with the signing of the first phase of the Submarine Design Contract. The contract was signed by The Hon. Christopher Pyne MP, Minister for Defence and representatives from Naval Group and the Commonwealth of Australia (CoA) at a ceremony in Canberra.



The Submarine Design Contract is the first contract work-scope to be fully executed under the Strategic Partnering Agreement.



The scope for this phase of work includes the ongoing maturation of the Attack Class design as it progresses into the next design phase known as the Definition phase. This will include the source selection of over 100 critical and main equipment that will contribute to the submarine design solution. This will mark significant opportunity for Australian industry, which together with ongoing Australian workforce skills development, will play an important part in the growth of the sovereign submarine capability in Australia.



The Submarine Design Contract also includes ongoing preparations for the build of the Attack Class in the Osborne shipyard in South Australia, including ongoing support to Australian Naval Infrastructure (ANI) for the design and build of the Submarine Construction Yard and the ICT systems that will be employed in there.



“There is tremendous continuation and progress being made with the Future Submarine Program,” said Jean-Michel Billig, Executive Vice President Future Submarine Program, Naval Group.



“The signing of the Submarine Design Contract is another significant milestone in the journey of the Future Submarine Program.



“Through the execution of this Program, the Naval Group teams in both Australia and France will deliver a sovereign, regionally superior submarine capability to Australia.



“In doing so, we will also help build a stronger Australian industrial capability, which will be supported by a skilled and experienced Australian workforce, providing jobs and other economic benefits for decades to come,” said Mr Billig.



The first phase of the Submarine Design Contract is worth $605 million and will extend through to 2021.





