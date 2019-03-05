Lockheed Martin Open for Cyber Business in San Antonio

(Source: Lockheed Martin; issued March 05, 2019)

SAN ANTONIO, Texas --- Lockheed Martin officially opened the doors to its newest cyber facility located at Port San Antonio’s Project Tech complex with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and open house.



Eight months ago Lockheed Martin announced its decision to lease the 15,000 square feet office. Since then, the has been transformed into secure workspace, including labs to develop new cyber tools and platforms.



“Because of the continuously evolving cyber threat, we’ve seen an increase in demand for relevant services and technologies,” said Jon Rambeau, vice president and general manager of Lockheed Martin’s C6ISR division within Rotary and Mission Systems. “So much so that we recently expanded our cyber business to comprise not one, but now two market segments – Cyber Solutions and Spectrum Convergence – both of which will have teams doing work at the new facility.”



Over the course of the next five years, Lockheed Martin will need to hire more than 100 cyber professionals in the San Antonio area to meet the growing demand, including software and systems engineers, cyber architects, intelligence analysts, and more.



While the virtual nature of cyber work allows you to work anywhere, Lockheed Martin chose Project Tech’s due to its proximity to the Department of Defense and intelligence communities.



