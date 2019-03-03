TS&S and Honeywell Sign MoU to Introduce New MRO Capabilities in Abu Dhabi

(Source: Mubadala; issued March 03, 2019)

ABU DHABI, UAE --- Aerospace Turbine Services & Solutions LLC (TS&S), a MRO provider that is wholly owned by Mubadala Investment Company PJSC (Mubadala), has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Honeywell International Inc. (Honeywell) for collaboration on maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) of Honeywell Auxiliary Power Units (APUs), T-55 Turboshaft Engine Localization and other engine platforms.



The MoU was signed by Mansoor Janahi, Chief Executive Officer of TS&S and Norm Gilsdorf, President, High Growth Regions, Middle East, Russia and Customs Union at Honeywell, in the presence of Khaled Abdulla Al Qubaisi, Chief Executive Officer, Aerospace, Renewables & ICT, Mubadala; Darius Adamczyk, Chief Executive Officer, Honeywell; Badr Al Olama, Chairman, TS&S; Tim Mahoney, President and Chief Executive Officer Aerospace, Honeywell.



Designed to capitalize on the growing demand for APUs and engines, the MoU focuses on:



-- Honeywell 131-9 APUs

The family of APUs which power the commercial, single-aisle Airbus A320 and Boeing 737 aircraft.



--Honeywell T-55 Turboshaft Engine Localization

The family of military turboshaft engines which power the Boeing CH-47 Chinook transport helicopters, for which Honeywell is the sole provider of engines globally.



Commenting on the strategic importance of the collaboration, Janahi said: “This is a very important undertaking by TS&S commercially and operationally. In collaboration with Honeywell, we will widen the spectrum of our service offering; effectively expanding our customer base to new industry segments.”



To support the regional commercial aerospace and defense market, the globally leading independent engine MRO service provider TS&S will collaborate with globally leading original equipment manufacturer (OEM) Honeywell to build on both companies’ strengths and introduce new MRO capabilities in Abu Dhabi.



“Through our collaboration with Honeywell we aim to localize the MRO capability for these APUs and engines to support the regional market and beyond. Through our partnership with globally leading OEMs we are well positioned to deliver differentiated solutions locally and regionally,” said Janahi.



Established more than three decades ago in Abu Dhabi, TS&S – with its 370 strong international workforce composed of over 30 nationalities - provides high quality service with the latest customized technical support in partnership with major OEMs and global airlines from its state-of-the-art facilities at Abu Dhabi International Airport.



“Honeywell is committed to providing our customers with the highest level of support,” said Norm Gilsdorf, president, High Growth Regions, Middle East, Russia and Customs Union, “We are proud to partner with industry leading companies such as TS&S to localize MRO capability in Abu Dhabi to better serve this region.”



