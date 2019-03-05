China to Launch 8 to 10 Beidou Navigation Satellites This Year

(Source: China Military Online; issued March 05, 2019)

BEIJING --- According to the China Satellite Navigation Office, Beidou Navigation Satellite System (BDS) will continue high-density global deployment, launching 8 to 10 Beidou navigation satellites and complete all Medium Earth Orbit (MEO) satellites launch this year, in order to further improve the constellation layout across the world, and to comprehensively enhance the service performance of BDS and improve user experience.



Since the BDS-3 project completed the basic system and began to provide global services at the end of last year, the BDS has been operating steadily. Through global testing and evaluation, its global positioning accuracy is better than 10 meters and in the Asia-Pacific region, it’s 5 meters, which both meet the index requirements.



After years of development, BDS has formed a complete industrial chain and achieved large-scale applications in China's transportation, agriculture, public security, surveying and mapping industries and other fields. This year, China will gradually increase the in-depth innovation and integration of BDS with emerging technologies such as the Internet, big data, and artificial intelligence (AI), with a view to promoting new integration application models and formats of the “Beidou +”.



According to statistics, the sales of basic products such as domestically-made Beidou navigation chip modules have exceed 700 million, and the sales of domestically-made high-precision board and antenna have accounted for 30% and 90% of the domestic market respectively as of the end of 2018.



China has always adhered to the concept of "China's Beidou serves the world", deepening international cooperation in satellite navigation, promoting the BDS globally, and sharing the development results of BDS with the other countries across the world.



At present, the BDS has been widely applied to various fields such as the confirmation of land rights in Indonesia, construction in Kuwaiti, land surveying and mapping in Uganda, precision agriculture in Myanmar, offshore piling in Maldives, drones in Cambodia, warehousing and logistics in Thailand, airport timing services in Pakistan, and power inspection in Russia. The high-precision products of the BDS have been exported to more than 90 countries and regions, and the ground-based technology and product system of the BDS are also exported overseas.



To further strengthen the BDS forum mechanism, the Chinese Secretariat of the China-Arab States Cooperation Forum, the General Secretariat of the League of Arab States, the China Satellite Navigation Office, and the Arab Information and Communication Technology Organization (AICTO) will jointly hold the second China-Arab States BDS Cooperation Forum in Tunisia from April 1 to 2, 2019. China and Arab countries will work together to explore a long-term mechanism for international cooperation and exchanges, making it an important multilateral platform for deepening China-Arab states' cooperation in satellite navigation and promoting the deployment of the BDS in the Arab countries.



China schedules to complete the construction of the BDS-3 global system and start to provide special services by 2020. China will build a PNT (positioning navigation and timing) system, featuring wider application, greater integration, and higher intelligence with the BDS as the core by 2035. With stronger functions and better performance, the BDS will serve the world and benefit mankind.



-ends-

