Airbus Helicopters North America Increases Orders and Market Share in 2018

(Source: Airbus Helicopters; issued March 05, 2019)

ATLANTA, Ga. --- Airbus Helicopters North America delivered 57 rotorcraft and logged gross bookings for 75 helicopters (net: 71) in 2018 (up from 70 gross orders in 2017), reaffirming its North American civil & parapublic market lead with a market share of 72%.



Notable orders from 2018 include the first installment of a 21-helicopter contract with Air Medical Group Holdings, 3 H160 bookings with a single VIP customer, a number of H125 bookings with the California Highway Patrol and U.S. Customs & Border Patrol, as well as a large increase in sales to private and corporate customers. Nearly 40% of all bookings were to customers new to the Airbus product line.



"Our performance in 2018 is a result of our commitment to providing a superior customer experience for all of our customers, and making sure that we continue to meet their evolving and specific mission needs," said Chris Emerson, president of Airbus Helicopters, Inc. and head of the North American Region.



"We have seen a significant increase over the past few years of new customers, especially in the private and corporate aviation sector. In 2019 we are celebrating our 50th anniversary of operations in North America; our goal this year is to ensure that customers, current and future, continue to see the value in Airbus and keep coming back."



In 2018, Airbus Helicopters remained number one in four out of the five main market segments in terms of deliveries in North America, with 62% of the parapublic market, 71% of air medical, 56% of commercial/utility and 86% of private and corporate aviation. The H125 and H130 family continued to be best sellers with multiple deliveries to air medical and law enforcement operators, as well as utility.



Airbus continues to advance in the North American market with the H135 as the most cost effective multirole light twin on the market, with deliveries taking place for air medical and private and business aviation customers. The IFR-certified H135 is being proposed by Airbus Helicopters as the best choice for the U.S. Navy's helicopter trainer fleet replacement. This multi-mission helicopter is already in use with ten military services in nine nations for initial and advanced rotary-wing pilot training, with more than 1,300 H135 family aircraft in service around the globe.



Airbus Helicopters is also making great strides with its updated and simplified HCare material management offering that helps customers improve and simplify their helicopter maintenance activities. HCare contracts were secured with Boston Med Flight, Superior Helicopter Services, and the Miami Police Department.



Airbus Helicopters began its operations in North America 50 years ago, and today is the leading provider of helicopters in North America, with more than 800 customers operating nearly 2,600 aircraft. Airbus Helicopters Inc. and Airbus Helicopters Canada Ltd. manufacture, market, sell, assemble, support and provide training solutions for Airbus helicopters through three regional sites: main offices and Support & Services hub in Grand Prairie, Texas; production facilities for the H125 for North America and the UH-72 Lakota for the U.S. Army in Columbus, Miss., and offices in Fort Erie, Ontario.





Airbus is a global leader in aeronautics, space and related services. In 2018 it generated revenues of € 64 billion and employed a workforce of around 134,000. Airbus offers the most comprehensive range of passenger airliners. Airbus is also a European leader providing tanker, combat, transport and mission aircraft, as well as one of the world's leading space companies. In helicopters, Airbus provides the most efficient civil and military rotorcraft solutions worldwide.



