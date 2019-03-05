UVision Has Successfully Demonstrated the Hero-30 and the Hero-400EC Lethal Loitering Systems to a Strategic Customer in Asia

The successful live demonstration proved several advanced capabilities: the tracking and lock-on capabilities of the system on a vehicle, the last second mission-abort and, striking targets with high precision. (UVision Air image)

UVision Air Ltd. has successfully demonstrated two of its leading HERO systems: the multi-purpose warhead and extended-range Hero-400EC and the high-precision, light-weight man-pack portable Hero-30.



The demonstration, which took place in the customer's home-base in front of high-ranking officers, proved the high precision strike to the target, the tracking and lock-on capabilities of the system on a vehicle in various operational scenarios, mission-abort capabilities & parachute recovery.



“This demo is an additional step in UVision's expansion its customer base in Asia, says Noam Levitt, CEO of UVision. The successful live-demonstration proved the remarkable capabilities of our systems. Both the Hero-30 and the Hero-400EC incorporate a high level of precision attack and abort capabilities. The systems are simple to operate and allow front-line forces to quickly respond with the ability to eliminate any immediate threat that arises.”



The HERO family is comprised of seven loitering munitions systems (Hero-30, Hero-70, Hero-120, Hero-250, Hero-400EC, Hero-900, Hero-1250), designed for different missions at various ranges using warheads of various types.



The HERO systems enable forces in the front-line to independently locate time sensitive targets, track and attack with pin-point precision to handle different missions ranging from light-weight static or moving targets (such as light-duty vehicles and human targets) to larger fortified or heavily armored targets such as MBT (Main Battle Tank) and other strategic objectives.



The HERO systems may also be provided in ISR configuration, allowing the use of the platform as a means of gathering intelligence.



The HERO family can carry out pinpoint strikes in urban areas or remote locations, with minimal collateral damage. In cases where an attack is aborted, the systems can be recalled and another target selected. With extremely low noise and thermal signature, these systems integrate highly advanced, stabilized electro-optic day/night cameras, and are ideal for deployment from air, land and sea.





UVision designs, develops and manufactures smart, innovative, cost-effective, lethal aerial loitering systems for customers worldwide. With cutting-edge technology backed by over 30 years of extensive field experience, the company bases its systems on unique aerodynamic platform configurations that meet the requirements of today’s new battlefield doctrines for combat operations in complex, dynamic environments.



