MD Helicopters Introduces the MD 969 Combat Aircraft at HAI Heli-Expo 2019

(Source: MD Helicopters; issued March 05, 2019)

An evolution of MDHI's MD 900/902 series helicopters, the MD 969 Combat Aircraft represents the future assault and attack capabilities of this light twin-engine aircraft. (MDHI photo)

MESA, Ariz --- MD Helicopters, Inc. (MDHI) is proud to debut the MD 969 Combat Attack Helicopter at HAI Heli-Expo 2019. The MD 969 represents the next evolution of MDHI’s iconic MD 900/902 series helicopters. Displayed at the MDHI booth, C1228, in a weaponized configuration the MD 969 Combat Helicopter represents the future assault and attack capabilities of this proven and powerful light twin-engine aircraft.



“The MD 969 will deliver a new level of multi-mission capabilities for military operators,” said Lynn Tilton, Chief Executive Officer for MD Helicopters, Inc. “As the premier light twin-engine helicopter in their class, MD 900-series aircraft deliver excellent maneuverability, unmatched safety, and impressive endurance to support a wide range of operations. Enhancements delivered in the MD 969 will further solidify this elegant aircraft as the definitive choice for an ever-expanding range of military and paramilitary operations.”



Glass Cockpit



The Genesys Aerosystems Advanced IDU-680 integrated all-glass cockpit is a highly capable and customizable next generation glass cockpit solution that is also the avionics system of choice for MD Helicopters’ MD 530G Attack Helicopters.



The MD 969 open architecture cockpit features:

-- Three Genesys Aerosystems IDU-680s

These all glass primary displays offer 100% digital, open architecture for aircraft-independent installation and are field-upgradeable to add new functionality without replacing hardware components.



--A 12” Macro-Blue Tactical Display

Rugged, high definition construction engineered to meet DO-160 environmental and MIL-standards for contrast, sunlight readability, anti-reflective glass and NVIS Radiance.



“I am excited to deliver the innovative, leap-ahead capabilities of the Genesys glass cockpit system to our MD 902 and MD 969 operators,” Tilton continues. “This evergreen open architecture solution will provide enhanced accessibility to critical data for operators all across the globe.”





The Genesys systems delivers on-demand access to Automatic or Manual Revisionary Modes, 3D Synthetic Vision, Geo-Referenced Hover Vector, Night Vision A&B Capabilities, Weather Radar Integration, Integrated ADS-B Traffic Display, Engine Instrument Crew Advisory System (EICAS), Flight Data Recording, Graphical FMS/VHF Navigation, an internal radio, and moving maps.



Expanded Multi-Mission Capabilities



In addition to advanced avionics, the MD 969 Combat Helicopter also features a proprietary, MDHI-designed integrated composite weapons plank that allows for greater operational flexibility and expanded mission capabilities. The integrated plank allows for up to 6-station, fixed-forward weapons installation while maintaining unimpeded, full-cabin access to support simultaneous forward fire, crew-served weapons, and personnel transport missions.



The up-to-8-seat MD 969 Combat Helicopter is single-pilot IFR certified, and safely and effectively executes a broad range of military, para-military and utility missions including Fast Attack, Combat Search & Rescue, CASEVAC/MEDEVAC, Command & Control, and Personnel Transport.



Projected Performance Profile



The MD 969 will boast an impressive baseline performance profile featuring:

-- 6,770 lbs. MGTOW

-- 3,395 lbs. Useful Load

-- HIGE – 10,650 ft.

-- HOGE – 8,870 ft.

-- 422 m Range

-- 3 hrs. Endurance

-- Crew & Passengers – 2 + 6 Internal

-- Cruise Speed – 160 kts.*

-- Max Dash – 180 kts.*



*With Future Attack Reconnaissance Aircraft (FARA) Performance Improvements



“As we continue to develop the MD 969 for our military customers, and prepare for development of future attack and reconnaissance aircraft, we have a roadmap that significantly expands the performance envelop for the MD 969, creating a foundation for other future twin-engine development efforts,” Tilton concluded.



MD Helicopters anticipates Type Certification for the Genesys Aerosystems glass cockpit by the end of Q4 2019.



