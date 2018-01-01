Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Marc 05, 2019)

-- Lockheed Martin Corp., Fort Worth, Texas, is awarded a $32,721,119 modification P00015 to a cost-plus-fixed-price delivery order (N0001918F2476) previously issued against basic ordering agreement N00019-14-G-0020 in support of the F-35 Lightning II Joint Strike Aircraft for the Navy, Air Force; Marine Corps, non-U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) participants and Foreign Military Sales (FMS) customers.



The modification provides for the procurement of modification kits and special tooling required for modification and retrofit activities for delivered air systems.



Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas, and is expected to be completed in August 2027.



Fiscal 2017 and 2018 aircraft procurement (Marine Corps); fiscal 2019 aircraft procurement (Navy, Marine Corps, Air Force); non-DoD U.S. participant and foreign military sales funds in the amount of $32,721,119 will be obligated at time of award, $2,136,568 of which will expire at the end of the fiscal year.



This modification combines purchases for the Air Force ($9,702,671; 30 percent); Navy ($9,212,841; 28 percent); Marine Corps ($7,844,070; 24 percent); non-U.S. DoD participant ($5,379,058; 16 percent); and FMS customers ($582,479; 2 percent).



The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.







-- Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Co., Fort Worth, Texas, is awarded $9,963,210 for modification P00001 to a previously awarded firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (N00019-19-D-0015).



This modification increases the ceiling of the contract to procure additional production ancillary mission equipment in support of F-35 non-U.S. Department of Defense participant operational aircraft.



Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas, and is expected to be completed in May 2023.



No funds are being obligated at time of award, funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued.



The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.



-ends-

