Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Marc 05, 2019)

Lockheed Martin Space Systems Co., Sunnyvale, California, was awarded a $92,839,119 modification to increase the total ceiling to the previously awarded Mobile User Objective System (MUOS) cost-plus-award fee contract (N00039-04-C-2009) for engineering services, interim logistics services, spares and associated material.



MUOS is a narrowband military satellite communication system that supports a worldwide, multiservice population of users, providing modern netcentric communications capabilities while supporting legacy terminals.



Work will be performed in Scottsdale, Arizona (90 percent); and Sunnyvale, California (10 percent), and is expected to be completed by October 2020.



Fiscal 2019/2020 weapons procurement (Navy); fiscal 2019/2020 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy); and fiscal 2019/2020 operations and maintenance (Navy) funding will be applied incrementally to the contract after award.



Contract funds will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured because it is a sole source acquisition pursuant to the authority of 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1) - Only One Responsible Source (Federal Acquisition Regulation subpart 6.302-1).



The Space and Naval Warfare Systems Command, San Diego, California, is the contracting activity (N00039-04-C-2009). (Awarded March 4, 2019)



-ends-

