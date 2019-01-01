Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Marc 05, 2019)

-- 22nd Century Technologies Inc.,* Somerset, New Jersey (W15P7T-19-D-0202);

-- Agile Defense Inc.,* Reston, Virginia (W15P7T-19-D-0203);

-- Allied Associates International Inc.,* Gainesville, Virginia (W15P7T-19-D-0204);

-- Beshenich Muir & Associates LLC,* Leavenworth, Kansas (W15P7T-19-D-0205);

-- Envision Innovative Solutions Inc.,* Manasquan, New Jersey (W15P7T-19-D-0206);

-- Interactive Process Technology LLC,* Billerica, Massachusetts (W15P7T-19-D-0207); and

-- Technology Service Corp.,* Arlington, Virginia (W15P7T-19-D-0210),



will compete for each order of the $37,400,000,000 hybrid (cost, cost-plus-fixed-fee, cost-plus-incentive-fee, and firm-fixed-price) contract for knowledge based professional engineering support services for programs with command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance related requirements.



Bids were solicited via the internet with 388 received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of May 14, 2027. U



U.S. Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, is the contracting activity.



