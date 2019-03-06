U.S. Navy Releases Draft RFP for FFG(X) Frigate

(Source: Forecast International; issued March 06, 2019)

The U.S. Navy has issued a draft request for proposals for a new guided missile frigate, being acquired through the FFG(X) competition. The service plans to buy a total of 20 ships, and the draft solicitation outlines the construction schedule for the first 10 ships in the class.



The lead ship would be delivered 72 months after a contract is awarded. The contract will include an option for an additional nine ships.



A final RFP will be released later this year, with a contract award planned in 2020.



The Navy hopes the ships will cost around $800 million each, though the lead ship will be more expensive.



Huntington Ingalls Industries, Austal USA, Lockheed Martin, Fincantieri Marine and General Dynamics Bath Iron Works are working on designs for the competition.



