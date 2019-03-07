(Source: Swedish Defence Matériel Administration, FMV; issued March 07, 2019)

(Unofficial translation by Defense-Aerospace.com)

At a first follow-up meeting, the Swedish delegation of 15 people led by Christer Mellgren and Staffan Hasselberg met with representatives of the US government, the US Army and industry.



Air defense system 103, which becomes the name of the Swedish Patriot system, is now under production. The US government is FMV's counterparty, and ordered the system from the main contractor Raytheon.



Christer Mellgren is project manager at FMV for the acquisition of Lv-system 103 (Patriot). In April 2018, FMV received a Letter of Offer and Acceptance (LOA) from the US government. Discussions with the US and the petition to the government to be included in an intergovernmental agreement led FMV to sign the LOA on 10 August 2018.



During the autumn of 2018, the US Government started the procurement of the Swedish Patriot system and ordered it from the main supplier Raytheon in late December.



“With that, the Swedish Patriot system is ordered and during production. The first delivery will be to FMV in the second quarter of 2021. In between, there is much to be done,” says Christer Mellgren, project manager at FMV.



The first follow-up meeting with representatives of the US state, US Army and industry was held in the United States in mid-February 2019. The Program Management Review Meeting (PMR), as the Americans call these meetings, will be conducted twice a year, every two times in Sweden and every other time in the U.S.



“During the meeting, we went through completed and upcoming work, action lists, timetables, finances, upcoming education. In addition, work group meetings were conducted within the automotive, ILS and training areas,” says Christer Mellgren.



Patriot is a complex system that can be compared to merging the systems contained in a JAS 39 Gripen with the systems in the battle management centers and the national radar system.



Facts



The medium / long-range air defense system 103, Patriot, which FMV is acquiring for Swedish defense, consists in addition to missiles of radars that are searching for and tracking hostile planes and missiles, combat management centers, as well as vehicles and launches.



In addition to the very basic components that FMV buys from the USA, FMV procures its own radio link systems and vehicles. A maintenance concept should also be in place.



