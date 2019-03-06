Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued March 06, 2019)

Raytheon Missile Systems, Tucson, Arizona, is awarded a $91,872,559 firm-fixed-price option to previously awarded contract N00024-18-C-5425 for fiscal 2019 Navy procurements of Rolling Airframe Missile (RAM) Block 2 guided missile round pack and spare replacement components.



The RAM Guided Missile Weapon System is co-developed and co-produced under an International Cooperative Program between the U.S.' and Federal Republic of Germany's governments.



RAM is a missile system designed to provide anti-ship missile defense for multiple ship platforms.



Work will be performed in Ottobrunn, Germany (44 percent); Tucson, Arizona (35 percent); Rocket Center, West Virginia (9 percent); Dallas, Texas (2 percent); Mason, Ohio (2 percent); Glenrothes, Scotland (1 percent); Cincinnati, Ohio (1 percent); Andover, Massachusetts (1 percent); and other U.S. locations (5 percent), and is expected to be completed by November 2021.



Fiscal 2019 weapons procurement (Navy) funding in the amount of $91,872,559 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity.



-ends-

