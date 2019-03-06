Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued March 06, 2019)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, San Diego Shipyard Inc., San Diego, California, is awarded a $118,446,807 firm-fixed-price contract for the execution of USS Rushmore (LSD 47) fiscal 2019 drydock selected restricted availability.



This is a "long-term" availability and was competed on a coast-wide (West coast) basis without limiting the place of performance to the vessel's homeport.



This availability will include a combination of maintenance, modernization, and repair of USS Rushmore. This contract includes options which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $154,235,955.



Work will be performed in San Diego, California, and is expected to be complete by May 2020.



Fiscal 2019 operations and maintenance (Navy); and 2019 other procurement (Navy) funding in the amount of $118,446,807 will be obligated at time of award, and $108,971,062 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



This contract was competitively procured using full and open competition via the Federal Business Opportunities website with three offers were received in response to solicitation no. N00024-18-R-4410.



The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity (N00024-19-C-4410).



-ends-

