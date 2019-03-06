"Easier, Smoother, Faster"

(Source: Swedish Ministry of Defense FMV; issued March 06, 2019)

(Unofficial translation by Defense-Aerospace.com)

The two CV90 mortar vehicles during trials at the Swedish Army’s ground combat school. Note that the vehicle in the background is being loaded from the muzzle by an automated mechanism, while other similar systems use breech loading. (FMV screen grab)

For the first time, the Swedish Armed Forces will be able to shoot, reload ammunition and operate the CV90 mortar vehicle while protected.



Two of the mortar carriers that FMV received from the industry this week are now being used by the Army Ground Combat School for training instructors. The vehicles receive high marks from the prospective instructors. "Easier and smoother than I could imagine," says Master Sgt. Joakim Kylstad.



To the proven Combat Vehicle 90 system has been added an embedded grenade launcher (mortar) function, giving increased ability to support units by being faster at moving into battery, firing and moving, otherwise known as “shoot and scoot” in artillery circles.



The first four vehicles are now available and will be used for training, methodology tests and system validation. Recently, the first training was conducted by the Armed Forces' future instructors.



“This is the first time we can load up with ammunition, shoot and drive away. While we are training future instructors, we are also gaining experience that we can use to improve the system, technically as well as in operational tactics, until the production vehicles are delivered,” says Major Nils Carlsson at the development unit at the Swedish Armed Forces Ground Fighting School.



A platoon with conventional towed mortars can prepare to fire in ten minutes, while with the Granatkastarpansarbandvagn 90 (Armored Grenade Launcher Vehicle, or Grkpbv90), the platoon must be able to do it in two minutes and also be ready to move on less than one minute after firing the last round.



Master Sgt. Joakim Kylstad was one of the participants in the instructor training. He notes that they are not there in time. “We are still an inexperienced crew, but still we can group in about five minutes, but it is still much better.”



Lars and Nils



FMV's project manager Lars Taraldsson and Major Nils Carlsson at the development unit at the Army Ground Combat School have closely collaborated in developing the new system.



The crew manages the ammunition manually inside the hull, which means that they are protected both while they are on the move and while firing.



“It is simpler and goes both faster and smoother than I could imagine,” says Joakim Kylstad.



The first production vehicles will be delivered in August, and deliveries will continue until final delivery in 2020.



