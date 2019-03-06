Watchdog Group Sues Pentagon for Records Relating to Acting Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan's Ties to Boeing (excerpt)

(Source: ABC News; posted Mar 6, 2019)

By Elizabeth McLaughlin

A liberal watchdog group is suing the Department of Defense for records related to acting Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan's ties to Boeing, where he worked for over three decades.American Oversight, founded by former Obama administration officials, filed the lawsuit on Tuesday, alleging that Shanahan's ties "have given the company undue influence."Shanahan worked for Boeing for 31 years, last serving as senior vice president of supply chain operations. He also served as vice president and general manager of Boeing's Missile Defense System and spent time overseeing their military aviation programs, including the Chinook, Apache and Osprey helicopters, as vice president and general manager for Rotorcraft Systems, a Boeing division.…/…American Oversight charged that the Pentagon failed to respond to four Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests for information relating to Shanahan's ties to Boeing.The lawsuit is now seeking: "Communications between Shanahan and other political appointees and anyone at Boeing, including CEO Dennis Muilenburg;" "Communications between Shanahan and DOD ethics officials about Shanahan’s past employment at Boeing;" "Ethics recusals, determinations, authorizations, or waivers regarding Shanahan’s involvement in Boeing-related matters;" and "Shanahan’s calendar entries." (end of excerpt)-ends-