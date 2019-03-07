India, Pakistan Continue War of Words But Specifics Are Few

(Source: Indian Ministry of Defence; issued March 07, 2019)

The Indian Air Force is in a high state of preparedness, to proactively engage any perceived threat in the present security scenario. A strict vigil in the skies to detect and thwart any act of aggression from Pakistan Air Force is being maintained. As per NOTAM No. A0234/19 issued by CAA Pakistan, it has opened their airspace with Oman, Iran, Afghanistan and China only. The eleven Entry/Exit points located along Indo-Pak airspace boundary are still closed.



Press Statement: March 07



After visiting the forward locations along the Line of Control in J&K and International Border in Jammu region, Army Chief General Bipin Rawat visited forward areas along the International Border in Rajasthan.



The Chief of Army Staff (COAS) visited forward location of Barmer & Suratgarh Sectors to review the operational deployment and preparedness of the forces. During the visit, the COAS was briefed and updated on the current operational situation, prevailing security scenarios and preparedness of the formations.



The COAS expressed his complete confidence in the capabilities of the Indian Army to thwart any nefarious Pakistan design to destabilise any situation. He praised high state of morale of troops and instructed them to remain prepared for all eventualities in close coordination with the Air Force.



Press Statement: March 06



Misinformation on the shooting of Pakistan Air Force F-16 by MiG-21 Bison are being spread on various social media sites. IAF during the press statement on 28 Feb 19 had clarified that one F-16 of Pakistan Air Force was shot by MiG-21 Bison and it fell across the LoC.



Additionally, fake accounts of Wing Commander V Abhinandan have been created in the last one week. IAF has informed on 06 March 19 that Wing Commander V Abhinandan does not have any official social media account on Twitter and Instagram and have advised all not to follow these accounts as they may contain malware.



Press Statement: March 06



Post our warning to the Pakistan Army “NOT to target civilian areas”, the overall situation along the Line of Control remains relatively calm. In the last 24 hours, the Pakistan Army resorted to intense & unprovoked firing with heavy caliber weapons in selected areas of Krishna Ghati and Sunderbani, targeting Indian posts & civilian areas with Mortar bombs & heavy Arty Guns. The same was effectively retaliated by the Indian Army. There have been no casualties on the Indian side.



We would reiterate that as a professional Army we are committed to avoid civil casualties, especially along the Line of Control. All actions taken by our defence forces are targeted towards counter terrorism and terrorist infrastructure, away from civilian areas, to avoid civilian casualties.



We are maintaining strict vigil along the Line of Control and IB. Any further provocation or misadventure by Pakistan will be responded in a befitting manner with dire consequences.



Press Statement: March 05:



In the morning of 27 Feb 19, our Air Defence system was on full alert. Build-up of PAF aircraft on their side of LoC was noticed in time and additional aircraft were scrambled to tackle the adversary. In their attempt to attack our ground targets, PAF aircraft were engaged effectively.



From IAF side, Mirage-2000, Su-30 and MiG-21 Bison aircraft were involved in the engagement. PAF aircraft were forced to withdraw in a hurry, which is also evident from large missed distances ofthe weapons dropped by them.



During combat, use of F-16 by PAF and multiple launches of AMRAAM were conclusively observed. Prompt and correct tactical action by Su-30 aircraft, in response to AMRAAM launch, defeated the missile.



Parts of the missile fell in area East of Rajouri in J&K, injuring a civilian on ground. Detailed report in this regard has already been released by IAF.



All the Su-30 aircraft engaged in combat landed back safely. False claim by Pakistan of shooting down a Su-30, appears to be a cover up for loss of its own aircraft.



(ends)



Statements Issued by Pakistan

(Source: Pakistan ISPR and Foreign Ministry; issued as stated)