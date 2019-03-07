Agreement Between Genova Industrie Navali and Fincantieri

(Source: Fincantieri; issued March 07, 2019)

GENOA/TRIESTE --- Genova Industrie Navali (GIN) – holding founded in 2008 from the merger of two historical shipyards in Genoa, T. Mariotti and San Giorgio del Porto – and Fincantieri have reached a cooperation agreement covering different areas, from new buildings, to ship repair, conversions and outfitting.



Such agreement provides for the acquisition by Fincantieri of a minority stake in GIN Group’s holding company and an option for a minority stake in T. Mariotti.



Fincantieri’s stake will allow GIN to achieve further financial strength, an increasingly important asset to face complex projects and to overcome market challenges, especially in the field of small and medium-sized luxury cruise ships construction.



