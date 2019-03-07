Rolls-Royce Delivers 100th Trent XWB Engine from Dahlewitz, Germany

(Source: Rolls-Royce plc; issued March 07, 2019)

Rolls-Royce is celebrating another milestone in the Trent XWB success story with the delivery of the 100th Trent XWB engine assembled at the production line in Dahlewitz, Germany.



The engine will be delivered to Airbus in Toulouse to power Lufthansa’s latest A350-900 aircraft. The Lufthansa Group, one of Rolls-Royce’s most important airline customers, has operated Trent engines since 2003 and has more than 60 Rolls-Royce powered widebody aircraft in service.



More than 1,700 Trent XWB engines in service and on order worldwide reflecting strong customer demand for the Airbus A350 XWB, and Rolls-Royce has continued to ramp up production, assembling Trent XWB engines in both Derby, UK and Dahlewitz, Germany. Together, both production lines deliver the equivalent of one Trent XWB engine each working day of the week.



The Trent XWB is the world’s fastest-selling widebody engine and the programme continues to mature, recently achieving the milestone of passing three million engine flying hours, four years after the first passenger flight.



Warren East, Chief Executive Officer, Rolls-Royce, attended the ceremony and said: “With over 450 engines already delivered and three times that number on firm order the Trent XWB is a key part of our Civil Aerospace product portfolio. We are proud of our teams in Germany and the UK and their successful cooperation, delivering outstanding engines every day and supporting the Airbus A350 assembly line and airline customers worldwide.”



The Trent XWB is the largest of the Trent family and the most efficient large aero engine flying today. Since its maiden flight, the Trent XWB has covered more than 1.5 billion miles – the equivalent of flying to the sun and back eight times. It helps connect 99 cities worldwide with more than 450 different routes, and since entering service the engine has demonstrated excellent reliability, including, for example, being ready to take off at its scheduled departure time more than 99.9% of the time.



