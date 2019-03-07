Japanese Aegis Ashore Program Moves Forward with $10m Contract for Lockheed Martin

(Source: Forecast International; issued March 07, 2019)

DAHLGREN, Va. --- Japan, through a cost-plus-fixed-fee modification (#P00318) to a U.S. Missile Defense Agency Foreign Military Sales (FMS) contract (HQ0276-10-C-0001), have awarded Lockheed Martin Rotary and Mission Systems Division in Moorestown, N.J., $10.0 million for AEGIS Ashore engineering. This contract modification raises the cumulative award value from $2,950.8 million to $2,960.8 million, and is the result of a sole source acquisition.



The terms of the deal will see Lockheed Martin performing engineering and design support services necessary for the Japan FMS Aegis Ashore Technical Assistance Case in preparation of Japan AEGIS Ashore Main Case under Contract Line Item Number 0134. Japan's proposed AEGIS Ashore installation differs from previous AEGIS Ashore facilities by specifying a scaled variant of Lockheed Martin's next-generation Long Range Discrimination Radar (LRDR) instead of the legacy SPY-1 radar.



The contracted work will be performed in Moorestown, N.J., with an expected completion date of October 31, 2019.



Japan has obligated $7.0 million at the time of the award, with the U.S. Missile Defense Agency at Dahlgren, Va., acting as the contracting agency.



