Thales to Supply Two Coastal Surveillance Radars for the French Defence Procurement Agency

(Source: Thales; issued March 07, 2019)

In today’s constantly changing world, the focus of maritime threat detection has shifted from blue-water operations to coastal and littoral zones. Protecting these zones is a complex challenge because such a wide range of risks and threats need to be taken into account (intrusion by hostile vessels and/or aircraft into sensitive areas, trafficking, shipping accidents, maritime pollution, etc.).



This calls for improved maritime surveillance capabilities, especially to identify and track intelligent, rapid, highly manoeuvrable and often fleeting targets in all sea states.



Developed, manufactured and installed by Thales, the Coast Watcher 100s will ensure optimal protection for tactical test areas, monitor maritime traffic in and around those areas and detect any intrusive threats. Our customer needs to know the real-time positions of all platforms involved in tests and must be able to respond immediately to any threats. To meet these requirements, Thales designs extremely precise sighting, detection and identification systems and solutions.



This X-band long-range radar detects from inflatables, jet skis and other small craft to commercial aircraft and warships. This enables fast decisions at every decisive moment and deployment of the most appropriate and effective responses.



About thirty Coast Watcher 100 are in service in several countries.



“Thales’s advanced technologies help customers make the right decisions in real time. With the Coast Watcher 100 maritime surveillance radars, the French defence procurement agency will have a state-of-the-art detection, surveillance and control capability,” said Serge Adrian, Director of Surface Radar activities for Thales.



-ends-

