U.S. Navy Awards Leidos Contract to Provide Cyber Mission Engineering Services

(Source: Forecast International; issued March 07, 2019)

RESTON, Va. --- Leidos has been awarded a $962 million contract by the United States Navy's Space and Naval Warfare Systems Center (SPAWARSYSCEN) Atlantic to provide engineering and information warfare services for cyber missions. The multiple award, indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity, hybrid cost-plus-fixed-fee contract has a five-year base ordering period followed by two one-year option periods. Work will be performed in South Carolina, Maryland, Virginia, and California.



Leidos will provide SPAWARSYSCEN cyber mission engineering and technical services that supports national security information warfare capabilities through sea, air, land, space, electromagnetic, and cyber domains. This includes support for Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Combat Systems, Intelligence, Surveillance, Reconnaissance (C5ISR), Identity Operations, Enterprise Information Services and Space Programs.



Leidos has a history of supporting C4ISR engineering programs for the Navy, such as currently providing full lifecycle systems engineering (integration, testing, training, cybersecurity, etc.) for the Distributed Common Ground System Navy (DCGS-N). The navy cyber engineering award enables the company to compete for an opportunity to continue its over two decades of support for the DCGS-N program as well as compete to support other important C4ISR and cyber programs.



-ends-

