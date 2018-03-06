Turkey to Upgrade Pakistan Navy Attack Sub (excerpt)

(Source: The Diplomat; posted March 06, 2018)

By Franz-Stefan Gady

Pakistan #Agosta90B D/A Modernizasyon Projesinin kapsamı genişliyor!Ana Yüklenicisi olduğumuz Proje’de denizaltıların kabiliyetlerini artırmaya devam ediyoruz



Capabilities of Pakistan Agosta90B Submarines enhanced by the main contractor STM through an amendment signed on 8 March pic.twitter.com/b5oOfbBeBe — STM (@STMDefence) March 8, 2019

Turkish state-owned defense contractor Savunma Teknolojileri Mühendislik ve Ticaret A.Ş. (STM) has won a contract for the mid-life upgrade of the second of three Agosta 90B-class (aka Khalid-class) diesel-electric attack submarines equipped with air-independent propulsion systems, currently in service with the Pakistan Navy.The contract was signed in Pakistan by senior representatives of the Pakistan Ministry of Defense Production and STM last month, according to a company statement. Pakistan selected STM over French shipbuilder Direction des Constructions Navales Services (DCNS), the original designer and producer of the Agosta 90B-class, in a competitive bidding process in June 2016.“At the conclusion of the bidding process, STM’s offer was found to be commercially and technically superior, and the company was consequently selected as the prime contractor by Pakistan’s Ministry of Defense Production,” the company statement reads. The original June 2016 contract only covered the retrofitting of the first Agosta 90B sub, the PNS Khalid, slated for delivery in 2020. (end of excerpt)-ends-