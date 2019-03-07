India Inks Over $3 Billion Deal with Russia for Nuclear Submarine Despite the Threat of US Sanctions (excerpt)

(Source: Times of India; published Mar 07, 2019)

By Rajat Pandit

India has for the third time signed an agreement to lease a Russian Akula-class nuclear-powered attack submarine, which will be available by 2025, after a comprehensive refurbishment at a Russian shipyard. (Indian Navy photo)