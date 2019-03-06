The F-35 Joint Program Office (JPO) at Arlington, VA currently has a multiple award Blanket Purchase Agreement (BPA) under GSA Special Item Number (SIN) 874-1. The BPA will compete acquisitions related to studies and provide focused consulting services to improve the acquisition of the F-35 Air System and/or the organizational structure of the F-35 JPO.
THIS SOURCES SOUGHT IS NOT A REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL.
It is a market research tool being used to determine potential and eligible small business firms capable of providing the services described herein prior to determining the method of acquisition and issuance of a Request for Proposal. The Government is not obligated to and will not pay for any information received from potential sources as a result of this synopsis.
ELIGIBILITY
The PSC for this requirement is R408; the NAICS is 541611, Administrative Management and General Management Consulting Services. All interested small businesses are encouraged to respond. Specifically, the Government is evaluating the possibility of adding Small Business/Other Socio-economic companies to the existing multiple award BPA. As such, all eligible SB/SDVOSBs/8(a)/etc are encouraged to respond.
PROGRAM BACKGROUND
The F-35 Joint Program Office (JPO) is the Department of Defense's (DoD) focal point for defining affordable next generation strike aircraft weapon systems for the Navy, Air Force, Marines and our allies. The F-35 is the next generation strike fighter bringing cutting edge technologies to the battle space of the future.
The F-35s advanced airframe, autonomic logistics, avionics, propulsion systems, stealth, and firepower will ensure that the F-35 is the most affordable, lethal, supportable and survivable aircraft ever to be used by so many warfighters around the world.
ANTICIPATED PERIOD OF PERFORMANCE
This BPA was previously awarded on 11 April 2018 and has a period of performance through 10 April 2023. All contractors added to the BPA will have a period of performance end date of 10 April 2023.
ANTICIPATED CONTRACT TYPE
BPA calls awarded under this agreement are anticipated to be Firm Fixed Price (FFP).
REQUIREMENTS
See attached F-35 Joint Program Office Enterprise Planning Studies and Consulting Statement of Work (SOW, 13 pages in Word format).
Click here for the full RFI, on the FBO website.
-ends-