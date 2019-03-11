Finnish Defence Forces Place Order for Virtual Training Simulators from Saab

(Source: Saab; issued March 11, 2019)

Saab and the Finnish Defence Forces Logistics Command have signed a contract for deliveries of virtual simulators for marksmanship and basic combat training with associated maintenance for three years. The order value is approximately 9 million Euro and the first deliveries will take place in 2019.



This procurement is a part of the Finnish Armed Forces’ Training 2020 Programme, the virtual training simulators will be in full-scale use in 2021. The purpose is to give the Finnish soldiers a qualified training in a safe and environmentally friendly indoor environment.



“This order marks a big breakthrough for our newly developed Ground Combat Indoor Trainer (GC IDT). Finland will get a virtual training system that provides both width and depth, from basic training to advanced scenarios”, says Åsa Thegström, head of business unit Training & Simulation within Saab’s business area Dynamics.



The contract contains models of the weapons used in Finland, computers with software that creates the virtual environment and provides the basis for analysis after the training. Saab will also be responsible for maintaining the system for three years.



“With this order Saab Finland expands our already extensive simulator operations with Finnish Defence Forces. Saab has since 2006 been the provider of the Live simulation system KASI to the Finnish Defence Forces. This order marks a continued trust on Saab’s military Training & Simulation solutions”, says Anders Gardberg, Country Unit Manager for Saab in Finland.





Saab serves the global market with world-leading products, services and solutions within military defence and civil security. Saab has operations and employees on all continents around the world. Through innovative, collaborative and pragmatic thinking, Saab develops, adopts and improves new technology to meet customers’ changing needs.



-ends-

