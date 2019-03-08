Northrop Grumman Awarded $322.5 Million for Engineering and Manufacturing Development for the Extended-Range Advanced Anti-Radiation Guided Missile

(Source: Northrop Grumman; issued March 8, 2019)

Increasing stand-off range is becoming increasingly crucial as air-defense systems boost their own detection and engagement ranges, but at some point too much range will lead to missiles too heavy to carry on a tactical aircraft. (NGC photo)

LOS ANGELES –– Northrop Grumman Corporation has received a $322.5 million contract from the U.S. Navy for the Advanced Anti-Radiation Guided Missile-Extended Range (AARGM-ER) Engineering and Manufacturing Development (EMD) program.



The AARGM-ER program is leveraging the AARGM that is currently in production. The AARGM-ER will be integrated on the F/A-18E/F Super Hornet and EA-18G Growler aircraft and configured for internal carriage on the F-35 Lightning II.



“AARGM-ER extended range coupled with AARGM lethality will meet a critical defense suppression requirement while protecting our strike aviators,” said Cary Ralston, vice president, defense electronic systems, Northrop Grumman.



AARGM is an air-launched missile with the capability to rapidly engage air-defense threats. AARGM is currently deployed with the U.S. Navy and U.S. Marine Corps on the F/A-18C/D Hornet, F/A-18E/F Super Hornet and EA-18G Growler aircraft. AARGM is also integrated on the Italian Air Force’s Tornado Electronic Combat aircraft.





