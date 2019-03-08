Leonardo World's No.1 Civil Helicopter Manufacturer Secures Contracts, Eyes New Markets and Expands Training and Products

(Source: Leonardo; issued March 08, 2019)

Leonardo world's No.1 civil helicopter manufacturer secures contracts, eyes new markets and expands training and products:

-- Leader in civil helicopter market share and services

-- New orders in Mexico, Japan and entry into the Ecuador’s military helicopter market

-- AW609 program sets new milestones: series production begins, first FFS simulator and new partnership in Japan

-- Strong investment in US market: with new Training Academy and US Navy TH-XX competition

-- AW109Trekker FAA certification announced at the show





ROME --- Leonardo’s attendance at the world’s largest helicopter show, Heli-Expo, showed major achievements in market positioning, service delivery, program advancements and US presence. A series of new deals were also announced by the world’s leading civil helicopter manufacturer in terms of value, with a 40% market share in 2018.



New orders for two offshore AW139 intermediate twin plus options for four AW169 light-intermediate in Mexico and one more AW139 Search and Rescue by Japan Coast Guard were signed. Leonardo’s products are also poised to enter the Ecuadorian military market for the first time: four AW119Ke single engine helicopters near delivery to the Air Force to perform training, utility, patrol and MEDEVAC/SAR.



AW609 progress ahead of FAA certification includes series production commencing and the first production aircraft set to enter final assembly at Company’s Philadelphia facility. Manufacturing the first AW609 Full Flight simulator has started with operational readiness expected in 2020. It will train the next generation of tiltrotor aviators under the all new power lift civil certification category. Global market interest in the revolutionary AW609 grows with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Nakanihon Air Service to evaluate tiltrotor transport and public service operations in Japan.



As the civil market leader in the US generating the most revenue from helicopter deliveries for the last two years, Leonardo is strengthening its commitment to the US to meet growing market demand. A new Training Academy will open in Philadelphia in 2020 to provide necessary services as the helicopter fleet in North and Latin America continues to expand. Philadelphia stays focused on the US Navy TH-XX training helicopter requirement with the TH-119 IFR single engine nearing FAA certification and introducing unique capabilities for the vital naval pilot training role.



Also, the AW109 Trekker, the newest and most capable light twin available on the market, will now enter the US with FAA Certification achieved. The fastest helicopter in its category for quick intervention and the only featuring a cabin allowing full patient body accessibility from head to toes for EMS, the AW109 Trekker is ideally positioned to capture opportunities in North America, the largest EMS market for light twins with many in-service fleets needing replacement.



Enhanced and all new customer services were introduced by Leonardo at Heli-Expo to improve proximity, innovation, data sharing/analysis for greater fleet management efficiency, reliability and safety. The Company’s significant efforts to improve customer service were recognized at Heli-Expo; Leonardo is now ranked No.1 by the important Professional Pilot Product Support Survey 2019 for the first time in twenty-four years.



-ends-

